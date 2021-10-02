Advertisement

Aloca Police Deparment: Crash results in one fatality

2.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Alcoa. / Source: (USGS)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Megan Boling, 35, was found dead in her vehicle on Friday night after a crash.

The Alcoa Police Department responded to a crash south of Alcoa Highway at Singleton Station Road Friday night, investigators said.

Upon arrival, they found a vehicle a the bottom of an embankment, according to officials.

Witnesses told investigators that Boling side-swiped a commercial truck before losing control of her vehicle.

Officials said Crash Reconstruction members and detectives were also on the scene.

An APD spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

