Anderson County Schools closed to students for two days due to staffing concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools announced that due to staffing concerns and the number of substitutes available, it will be moving the previously scheduled in-service day from Friday, Oct. 8 to Thursday, Oct. 7.
According to their social media post, the in-service day will not require students to come to school. The district will use a non-instruction day/inclement weather day to close on Friday, Oct. 8.
The Facebook post also stated staff believed the district would be in a better place come Monday, Oct. 18. This comes after the school system’s week-long fall break.
