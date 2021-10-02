Advertisement

Anderson County Schools closed to students for two days due to staffing concerns

The Facebook post also stated staff believed the district would be in a better place come Monday, Oct. 18
Caitlin Centner/Twitter
Caitlin Centner/Twitter(WKYT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools announced that due to staffing concerns and the number of substitutes available, it will be moving the previously scheduled in-service day from Friday, Oct. 8 to Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to their social media post, the in-service day will not require students to come to school. The district will use a non-instruction day/inclement weather day to close on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Facebook post also stated staff believed the district would be in a better place come Monday, Oct. 18. This comes after the school system’s week-long fall break.

A LETTER FROM DR. PARROTT Looking ahead to next week, I have concerns with the number of staff out and the number of...

Posted by Anderson County Schools TN on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson Maryville relocation raises concerns
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox County Schools families behind lawsuit agree to less restrictive mask guidelines
Police are looking for Billy Joe Gray.
Missing visually impaired man found deceased

Latest News

Ember the Fire Pup
Sevierville Fire Department to celebrate National Fire Pup Day all month
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine
Knox County Board of Education asks court to suspend mask mandate
Covenant Health holds racing events this weekend
Covenant Health holds racing events this weekend
KCS student working in class
Knox Co. Schools: Attendance lower Friday than rest of week