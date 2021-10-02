Anderson County Schools closed to students for two days due to staffing concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools announced that due to staffing concerns and the number of substitutes available, it will be moving the previously scheduled in-service day from Friday, Oct. 8 to Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to their social media post, the in-service day will not require students to come to school. The district will use a non-instruction day/inclement weather day to close on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Facebook post also stated staff believed the district would be in a better place come Monday, Oct. 18. This comes after the school system’s week-long fall break.

A LETTER FROM DR. PARROTT Looking ahead to next week, I have concerns with the number of staff out and the number of... Posted by Anderson County Schools TN on Friday, October 1, 2021

