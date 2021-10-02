Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers and wildlife biologists in coordination with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are attempting to capture a bear that injured a couple picnicking along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The couple was treated for injuries at Mission Hospital following the bear attack that occurred in a parking area of the Folk Art Center on Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday, according to a release.

Officials said the couple was having a picnic on a grassy hill near the art center when they were alerted by their dog to a bear.

The bear was likely aggravated by the dog acting defensively towards the animal and the couple, according to officials. Over the next several minutes, the couple and their dog were attacked repeatedly while retreating back to their vehicle.

Park officials said due to the nature of the attack, trail closures would be put into place temporarily,

“Due to the bold and aggressive nature of this attack, temporary closures are in place on all trails in the area and outdoor food is currently prohibited,” the release stated.

Bears are known to bluff charge, pop their jaws, huff, stomp their feet, etc. when they encounter a dog, on or off a leash, officials explained. However, the attack was unusual in that the bear was uncharacteristically aggressive and continued to pursue the couple after the dog was removed.

The bear then continued to attack the couple’s vehicle after everyone was inside and the threat was effectively removed.

“This is not typical or characteristic defensive bear behavior and indicates a more predatory response. This presents an intolerable level of risk in a high-use, public area,” park officials stated in the press release.

Closures and restrictions include:

The Mountains to Sea Trail from the intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near parkway milepost 384 to Riceville Rd. Bridge at milepost 382

The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail and all trails accessed off of Bull Mountain Road

Picnicking is prohibited between the Asheville Visitor Center and adjacent parking areas near parkway milepost 384 to the Haw Creek Overlook near milepost 380

The parkway is busy with fall visitation each year, therefore, visitors are reminded that fall is also a critical feeding period for bears before they enter winter hibernation.

“Park visitors are reminded to take necessary precautions and be bear aware while in bear country, including properly following food storage regulations, keeping pets leashed and remaining at a safe viewing distance from bears,” park officials said.

However, if a person is attacked by a bear, park rangers strongly recommend fighting back with any object near and to remember that bears may view humans and pets as prey.

Park rangers and wildlife biologists will attempt to capture the bear who attacked the couple by conducting foot patrols of the immediate area. DNA was obtained through an investigation of the area after the attack.

If the bear is captured and positively identified, officials will humanely euthanize the animal, per park and NCWRC protocol.

For more information about bear safety on the Blue Ridge Parkway, visit their official website.

