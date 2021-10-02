Advertisement

Covenant Health holds racing events this weekend

The races will take place on October 2 and 3.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health is hosting a 2-day racing event this weekend.

There will be a marathon, a 2 and 4 person relay, a half marathon, a 5K and a kid’s run.

The kid’s run will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

The 2021 Covenant Health 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The marathon, both relays and half marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.

All events will start on the Clinch Avenue Bridge and will finish at World’s Fair Park.

You can learn more about the race on their website.

