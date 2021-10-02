Emergency preparedness exercise being held at McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are at or near the McGhee Tyson Airport and see possible lights, smoke or emergency vehicles, don’t be alarmed.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority will hold an airport emergency preparedness exercise Saturday, Oct. 2. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Over 100 volunteers and area emergency response organizations will participate, according to a recent release by the airport.

The exercise is designed to test the effectiveness of the airport’s response plan and those of participating local, state and federal agencies.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.