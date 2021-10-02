Advertisement

FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access Week 7

Scores and highlights from week seven of the high school football season.
Walter Nolen
Walter Nolen(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Austin-East 20, Union Co. 8

Bearden 16, Bradley Central 28

Brainerd 26, Loudon 40

CAK 26, Daniel Boone 2

Campbell Co. 14, Clinton 6

Claiborne 26, Johnson Co. 29

Cleveland 7, Maryville 42

Coalfield 41, Midway 34

Cocke Co. 0, Knoxville Central 69

Cookeville 0, Alcoa 38

Cosby 20, North Greene 40

Farragut 49, Hardin Valley 3

Gibbs 49, Scott 19

Grainger 18, Volunteer 47

Greeneville 66, Seymour 7

Harriman 14, Oliver Springs 6

Jefferson Co. 35, Dobyns Bennett 21

Kingston 41, McMinn Central 14

Knoxville Grace 6, Knoxville Webb 24

Knoxville Halls 28, Sevier Co. 34

Knoxville West 56, Heritage 6

Lenoir City 21, Karns 28

Morristown West 21, Tennessee High 24

MTCS 35, King’s Academy 20

Northview Academy 0, Pigeon Forge 17

Polk Co. 3, Meigs Co. 53

Powell 38, Oak Ridge 7

Rockwood 24, Oneida 13

Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14

Sequoyah 26, East Ridge 35

Signal Mountain 34, Sweetwater 27

South-Doyle 43, Knoxville Fulton 21

Tellico Plains 6, Marion Co. 51

West Ridge 28, William Blount 21

