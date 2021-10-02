FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access Week 7
Scores and highlights from week seven of the high school football season.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -
Austin-East 20, Union Co. 8
Bearden 16, Bradley Central 28
Brainerd 26, Loudon 40
CAK 26, Daniel Boone 2
Campbell Co. 14, Clinton 6
Claiborne 26, Johnson Co. 29
Cleveland 7, Maryville 42
Coalfield 41, Midway 34
Cocke Co. 0, Knoxville Central 69
Cookeville 0, Alcoa 38
Cosby 20, North Greene 40
Farragut 49, Hardin Valley 3
Gibbs 49, Scott 19
Grainger 18, Volunteer 47
Greeneville 66, Seymour 7
Harriman 14, Oliver Springs 6
Jefferson Co. 35, Dobyns Bennett 21
Kingston 41, McMinn Central 14
Knoxville Grace 6, Knoxville Webb 24
Knoxville Halls 28, Sevier Co. 34
Knoxville West 56, Heritage 6
Lenoir City 21, Karns 28
Morristown West 21, Tennessee High 24
MTCS 35, King’s Academy 20
Northview Academy 0, Pigeon Forge 17
Polk Co. 3, Meigs Co. 53
Powell 38, Oak Ridge 7
Rockwood 24, Oneida 13
Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14
Sequoyah 26, East Ridge 35
Signal Mountain 34, Sweetwater 27
South-Doyle 43, Knoxville Fulton 21
Tellico Plains 6, Marion Co. 51
West Ridge 28, William Blount 21
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.