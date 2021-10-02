Knox Co. Schools: Attendance lower Friday than rest of week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools officials reported an 89.7 percent attendance rate for students and 89.4 percent attendance rate for staff on Friday, Oct. 1.

Officials said the attendance percentages reported were slightly lower than the rest of the week.

Tuesday, The school system imposed a court-ordered mask mandate with exemptions only for people who are autistic or have tracheotomies.

Superintendent Bob Thomas said KCS would follow the same disciplinary measures that were in place last year for those who do not wear a mask. Students who decided to refuse masks would be permitted inside the building but would be sent to an isolation room away from the rest of their class.

According to KCS officials, 275 students were in isolation Friday after refusing to wear a mask. Officials said 56 were elementary school students, 106 were middle school students and 113 were high school students.

A parent or guardian may take their child home for refusing to wear a mask, but the child’s absence will be counted as unexcused, officials said.

According to a KCS spokesperson, attendance rates may have been impacted by protests.

