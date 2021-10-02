Advertisement

Knox County Board of Education asks court to suspend mask mandate

Officials say mandate can’t be enforced and is denying other children the right to an education.
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board has asked a federal judge to suspend a sweeping court-imposed mask mandate until the case that sparked that mandate is resolved. In court documents filed Friday, the board said suspending the mandate is appropriate because KCBOE can demonstrate, “a likelihood of success on the merits.”

A group of families are suing the school system under the Americans With Disabilities Act, claiming a lack of universal masking puts their children at risk for severe illness and possibly even death from COVID-19.

Tuesday, schools implemented the mandate allowing only students with autism or tracheotomies to be exempt from wearing masks at school. Despite the mandate, hundreds of students refusing masks continued to report to school throughout the week.

In the motion filed Friday in federal court, the school board says requiring 60,000 students to wear masks is not a reasonable accommodation under the American with Disabilities Act.

The motion stated:

“Even in the few days that the mask mandate has been in place, KCBOE and its students have suffered irreparable harm that is likely to continue. Unlike the Plaintiffs’ theoretical denial of access, some special education students are now being denied actual access to the schools because they must be sent home if they are medically, behaviorally, or developmentally unable to wear masks.”

The motion also stated that the school board feels it is at risk of lawsuits from other students who are unable to medically, behaviorally or developmentally wear a mask, but are now required to do so.

Since the temporary mask order, the school board said Facebook groups had posted about organizing protests and suggesting students to attend schools unmasked in form of protest.

According to officials, students at Farragut schools were being called “sheep” while walking past protesting adults who were allegedly trying to physically disrupt their path to school.

The school board also stated that the mask mandate had exacerbated their staffing shortage.

After refusing masks,16 staff members were sent home without pay on Sept. 28 which left approximately 200 students without their teacher or paraprofessional. Only one had returned to work on Sept. 29.

According to officials, KCS currently has 82 vacant teaching/student support positions that are unfilled.

To read the motion:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson Maryville relocation raises concerns
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Screen capture of online petition to postpone Knox county in person school option
Knox County Schools families behind lawsuit agree to less restrictive mask guidelines
Police are looking for Billy Joe Gray.
Missing visually impaired man found deceased

Latest News

Covenant Health holds racing events this weekend
Covenant Health holds racing events this weekend
KCS student working in class
Knox Co. Schools: Attendance lower Friday than rest of week
Greek Fest
What you need to know about Greek Fest
2.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Alcoa. / Source: (USGS)
Aloca Police Deparment: Crash results in one fatality