Knoxville military family gifted playhouse

The Ferguson family was all smiles after getting to see their new playhouse.
Ferguson Family
Ferguson Family(Ashley Bohle/WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is only October but an Air Force family got a Christmas-sized surprise.

The Ferguson family was all smiles after getting to see their new playhouse.

“When I got the call I was just like ‘oh my gosh’ and I’ve been so excited and just trying to keep it from this little guy. He’s been shy right now, but he’s going to be absolutely going nuts. So it just means a whole lot,” Elizabeth Ferguson said.

Ferguson learned she would be surprised by Tranzonic, a janitorial and sanitary supplies company and D-1 sports, a gym.

“The best part is to see the little kid’s faces when they come here because they don’t know what they’re getting,” Ferguson said.

Tranzonic donated $2,500 to Habitat for Humanity’s Playhouse Program for active-duty military families.

The organization builds, paints and decorates the playhouses before sending them out to their new families.

“We were just talking about building a playground in the backyard, so this is perfect. This is absolutely what we needed,” Ferguson said.

The companies also presented both Ferguson and her husband with a flag that flew over the national capitol.

