Mix of sun & clouds Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re starting off the day with patches of fog, but we’ll finish with sunshine and warmth.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday is still warm in the mid 80s, though cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day. There is a chance for an isolated shower or two, especially in the elevations. Lows in the mid 60s will feel a bit sticky as humidity starts to increase ahead of the front.

There’s very little rain coverage at home but for the ‘away game,’ not so much: In your ‘I’m All Vol’ forecast for Columbia, Missouri, rain is fairly likely. Temps are mild enough but there could be weather delays.

Vols at Missouri (WVLT)

Temperatures begin to drop some on Sunday, though rain chances will increase as a period of off and on soggy weather begins. Scattered showers could be moving in by late afternoon/early evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT First Alert has been added for your Monday morning commute as a few heavy downpours are possible. Rainfall totals should be generally around a half an inch.

We’ll keep the lower daytime highs after the front passes, but the humidity will remain. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible each day as we move through the week.

