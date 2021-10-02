Oakes Farm opens for 21st year in Corryton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Corryton, the fall marks a time for weekends packed with family fun activities. Perhaps none more in anticipation than the Oakes Farm festivities.

Equipped with a slide, corn maze, pumpkin patch, food, swings and more, Oakes Farm has been in operation for the past 21 years.

Owner Ken Oakes said, “Laughing, having a good time as a family. That’s why we started it back in the day. My wife took our kids to a place and had a great time and said ‘hey we ought to do that,’ so that’s what we enjoy about it.”

Kids at the farm say the pumpkin patch, eating fudge and riding the wagon are some of their favorite activities.

Oakes Farm is open from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31.

On Saturdays they are open form 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. On Sundays they are open from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

