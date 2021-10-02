Scattered rain & storms move through Sunday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll wake up to more clouds across the area on Sunday with scattered rain and storms through the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave Sunday morning, we’re left with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s as we go into the afternoon, but we have increased rain chances through the day.

Highs on Sunday will be near 76 in Knoxville to 72 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Overnight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 65 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

A WVLT First Alert has been added for your Monday morning commute as a few heavy downpours are possible. Rainfall totals should be generally around a half an inch.

We’ll pick up on Monday where we left off on Sunday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Monday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

We’ll keep the lower daytime highs after the front passes, but the humidity will remain. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible each day as we move through the week.

