Sevierville Fire Department to celebrate National Fire Pup Day all month

Ember, their newest pup and crew member, will be riding along at almost all locations.
Ember the Fire Pup
Ember the Fire Pup(Sevierville Fire Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Fire Department announced they would be recognizing National Fire Pup day for the entire month of October.

They will also be celebrating Fire Prevention Month.

During Fire Prevention Month, SFD staff plan to visit several locations to speak about fire preventative measures and education.

Ember, their newest pup and crew member, will be riding along at almost all locations.

Although yesterday was National Fire Pup Day, Sevierville Fire Department will be recognizing the entire month of...

Posted by Sevierville Fire Department on Saturday, October 2, 2021

The official National Fire Pup Day is normally celebrated on Oct. 1.

