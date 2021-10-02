Sevierville Fire Department to celebrate National Fire Pup Day all month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Fire Department announced they would be recognizing National Fire Pup day for the entire month of October.

They will also be celebrating Fire Prevention Month.

During Fire Prevention Month, SFD staff plan to visit several locations to speak about fire preventative measures and education.

Ember, their newest pup and crew member, will be riding along at almost all locations.

The official National Fire Pup Day is normally celebrated on Oct. 1.

