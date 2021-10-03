Advertisement

2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon results

The races will take place on October 2 and 3.
(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith and Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon was held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

LIVE FROM THE FINISH LINE: Half-Marathon runners are heading towards the finish line at the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, October 3, 2021

The event offered races other than the full marathon, including, a half-marathon, 2-person relay, 4-person relay, 5K and a kids run.

The kids run started at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

“The Covenant Kids Run is a program created to encourage our local children to lead healthy and active lifestyles while participating in an exciting, goal-oriented, community event,” marathon officials said.

The 2021 Covenant Health 5K began on Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The marathon, both relays and the half-marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Officials said the marathon and half-marathon courses were created to show off Knoxville. Participants will run through several neighborhoods, many of which will show support to runners.

Ethan Coffey, 38, won overall in the Knoxville Marathon for the first time since 2015.

“I’m tired. I’m really tired. It was hot. I just won the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon for the first time since 2015 so I feel pretty good about that,” Coffey said after he won.

Amanda Martin, 24, won overall in the Knoxville Half-Marathon Sunday. With her win, Martin made history by being the first woman to win overall in the race.

Results

Knoxville Marathon

  • Overall winner: Ethan Coffey, 38, of Knoxville, TN

Half-Marathon

  • Overall winner: Amanda Martin, 24, of Knoxville
  • Second place: Stewart Ellington, 47, of Knoxville
  • Third place: Elizabeth Herndon, 36, of Knoxville

5K

  • Overall winner: Scott Greeves, 25, of Knoxville
  • Second place: Cole Buckner, 24, of Maryville
  • Third place: David Sturchio, 28, of Knoxville

All events started on the Clinch Avenue Bridge and finished at World’s Fair Park.

Knoxville Police Department will enforce traffic closures throughout and after the run. They encourage travelers to be aware of changing closures.

You can learn more about the race on their website.

The Knoxville Marathon kicks off in just a few short minutes, and we wish all those running the best of luck today! Be...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Sunday, October 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson Maryville relocation raises concerns
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine
Knox County Board of Education asks court to suspend mask mandate
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Suing Knox County families call out isolation room pizza parties, Tennessee leaders on masking
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher

Latest News

Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Suing Knox County families call out isolation room pizza parties, Tennessee leaders on masking
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine
Knox County Board of Education asks court to suspend mask mandate
A scene of the emergency preparedness exercise at McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday.
McGhee Tyson Airport preparing for possible emergencies
James Farris
TBI finds ‘armed and dangerous’ Chattanooga man