2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon was held on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

The event offered races other than the full marathon, including, a half-marathon, 2-person relay, 4-person relay, 5K and a kids run.

The kids run started at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

“The Covenant Kids Run is a program created to encourage our local children to lead healthy and active lifestyles while participating in an exciting, goal-oriented, community event,” marathon officials said.

The 2021 Covenant Health 5K began on Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The marathon, both relays and the half-marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Officials said the marathon and half-marathon courses were created to show off Knoxville. Participants will run through several neighborhoods, many of which will show support to runners.

Ethan Coffey, 38, won overall in the Knoxville Marathon for the first time since 2015.

“I’m tired. I’m really tired. It was hot. I just won the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon for the first time since 2015 so I feel pretty good about that,” Coffey said after he won.

Amanda Martin, 24, won overall in the Knoxville Half-Marathon Sunday. With her win, Martin made history by being the first woman to win overall in the race.

Results

Knoxville Marathon

Overall winner: Ethan Coffey, 38, of Knoxville, TN

Half-Marathon

Overall winner: Amanda Martin, 24, of Knoxville

Second place: Stewart Ellington, 47, of Knoxville

Third place: Elizabeth Herndon, 36, of Knoxville

5K

Overall winner: Scott Greeves, 25, of Knoxville

Second place: Cole Buckner, 24, of Maryville

Third place: David Sturchio, 28, of Knoxville

All events started on the Clinch Avenue Bridge and finished at World’s Fair Park.

Knoxville Police Department will enforce traffic closures throughout and after the run. They encourage travelers to be aware of changing closures.

You can learn more about the race on their website.

