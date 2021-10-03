Advertisement

Investigation Discovery features Summer Wells case, calls for tips

Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh will air an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells.
Search for Summer Wells
Search for Summer Wells
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh aired an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells. The episode covered the case of the missing Hawkins County girl, and officials with the program took to Facebook to ask for tips in the case.

MISSING: Every single week we profile missing children across the country in our program. Tomorrow night we are hoping...

Posted by In Pursuit with John Walsh on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

John Walsh is described by Investigation Discovery as a ‘crime fighter, victims’ advocate and host of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to his online biography, Walsh lost a child in 1981 which inspired him to begin working on other missing persons cases.

The episode of In Pursuit on Summer Wells aired Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

“It’s really time for answers and we hope someone is brave enough to finally come forward,” the announcement said.

MISSING: Summer Wells is a case out of Tennessee and we really need your help. Summer appeared this past week on our...

Posted by In Pursuit with John Walsh on Sunday, October 3, 2021

John Walsh posted on Facebook Sunday to remind everyone of the missing 5-year-old, how tips can be reported and of the help investigators need in the case.

“Summer appeared this past week on our show and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hoping someone will come forward with the right lead on this case,” the social media post said.

The disappearance of Summer Wells, who has been missing since June 15 of this year, has captured the attention of thousands across the region. A timeline of her case can be found on the WVLT website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson Maryville relocation raises concerns
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine
Knox County Board of Education asks court to suspend mask mandate
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Park officials said due to the nature of the attack, trail closures would be put into place...
Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple

Latest News

2.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Alcoa. / Source: (USGS)
Alcoa Police Deparment: Crash results in one fatality
Ethan Coffey - 2021 Knoxville Marathon winner
2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon results
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Suing Knox County families call out isolation room pizza parties, Tennessee leaders on masking
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine
Knox County Board of Education asks court to suspend mask mandate