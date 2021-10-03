Investigation Discovery features Summer Wells case, calls for tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh aired an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells. The episode covered the case of the missing Hawkins County girl, and officials with the program took to Facebook to ask for tips in the case.

MISSING: Every single week we profile missing children across the country in our program. Tomorrow night we are hoping... Posted by In Pursuit with John Walsh on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

John Walsh is described by Investigation Discovery as a ‘crime fighter, victims’ advocate and host of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to his online biography, Walsh lost a child in 1981 which inspired him to begin working on other missing persons cases.

The episode of In Pursuit on Summer Wells aired Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

“It’s really time for answers and we hope someone is brave enough to finally come forward,” the announcement said.

MISSING: Summer Wells is a case out of Tennessee and we really need your help. Summer appeared this past week on our... Posted by In Pursuit with John Walsh on Sunday, October 3, 2021

John Walsh posted on Facebook Sunday to remind everyone of the missing 5-year-old, how tips can be reported and of the help investigators need in the case.

“Summer appeared this past week on our show and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is hoping someone will come forward with the right lead on this case,” the social media post said.

The disappearance of Summer Wells, who has been missing since June 15 of this year, has captured the attention of thousands across the region. A timeline of her case can be found on the WVLT website.

