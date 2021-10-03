Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police arrested a man early Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe.
Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located 22-year-old Buk M. Buk in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.
Online jail records do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
The 21-year-old Lowe was shot at a house party early Sept. 26 after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave.
A 20-year-old woman also was shot and critically injured at the party, which was thrown hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.
