Showers and storms continue this evening

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of showers and storms are moving across the area, some bringing heavy downpours at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Batches of rain and storms have been with us for much of Sunday and will continue through your dinner plans this evening. Some areas have picked up more than 2″ of rain today, but most have just seen about a quarter of an inch. We’re expecting another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain for most. Some local areas will see more.

The WVLT First Alert added for your Monday morning commute has been cancelled as the rain moved through quicker and will exit quicker.

First Alert Canceled for Monday (WVLT)

We’ll pick up on Monday where we left off on Sunday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Monday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ve got the rain and storm coverage up to 80% for more areas of rain and storms that will move through at times. Definitely a different story this week as we’re wetter, higher humidity and lower temperatures.

Leading into the weekend things will start to dry out a bit just in time for Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Cooler and wetter this week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.