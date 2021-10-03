Today’s top headlines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Investigation Discovery features Summer Wells case, calls for tips

Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh aired an episode covering the case of missing five-year-old Summer Wells. The episode covered the case of the missing Hawkins County girl, and officials with the program took to Facebook to ask for tips in the case.

John Walsh is described by Investigation Discovery as a ‘crime fighter, victims’ advocate and host of “America’s Most Wanted.” According to his online biography, Walsh lost a child in 1981 which inspired him to begin working on other missing persons cases.

VFL Major Wingate passes away at age 37

The Tennessee Basketball family is mourning the loss of VFL Major Wingate, who has passed away at the age of 37.

Wingate played three seasons on Rocky Top and was a team captain during his junior year.

Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards

Country star and former Gibbs High School student Morgan Wallen will not be attending this year’s Country Music Awards, Billboard reported Thursday. The decision was made after a video surfaced in February showing him using a racial slur.

Wallen responded to the video, releasing his own apology on Instagram where he told his fans not to defend the things he said. He also accepted punishments for what he said, which included his songs being removed from radio stations and streaming services.

Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple

Park rangers and wildlife biologists in coordination with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are attempting to capture a bear that injured a couple picnicking along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The couple was treated for injuries at Mission Hospital following the bear attack that occurred in a parking area of the Folk Art Center on Blue Ridge Parkway Wednesday, according to a release.

Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court

From his prison typewriter, William Wooden filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to hear his case. On Monday, it will.

Wooden is a convicted felon but he argues he’s facing extra jail time because of an unjust sentence enhancement.

Anderson County Schools closed to students for two days due to staffing concerns

Anderson County Schools announced that due to staffing concerns and the number of substitutes available, it will be moving the previously scheduled in-service day from Friday, Oct. 8 to Thursday, Oct. 7.

According to their social media post, the in-service day will not require students to come to school. The district will use a non-instruction day/inclement weather day to close on Friday, Oct. 8.

