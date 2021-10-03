UK ranked 16th in latest college football AP Top-25 poll
Wildcats catapult in rankings after 20-13 upset win over Florida
LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) – After beating 10th ranked Florida 20-13 at home for the first time since 1986, the Kentucky Wildcats have catapulted into the AP Top 25 and holding strong at number 16.
It is the first time this season the 5-0 Wildcats have been ranked by the AP despite being ranked 23rd in the Coaches’ poll heading into their matchup with Florida.
Kentucky along with top-ranked Alabama and 2nd ranked Georgia are the only undefeated teams in the SEC.
1. Alabama (53)
2. Georgia (9)
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. KENTUCKY
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. NC State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.