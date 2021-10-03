Advertisement

UK ranked 16th in latest college football AP Top-25 poll

Wildcats catapult in rankings after 20-13 upset win over Florida
Will Levis
Will Levis(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) – After beating 10th ranked Florida 20-13 at home for the first time since 1986, the Kentucky Wildcats have catapulted into the AP Top 25 and holding strong at number 16.

It is the first time this season the 5-0 Wildcats have been ranked by the AP despite being ranked 23rd in the Coaches’ poll heading into their matchup with Florida.

Kentucky along with top-ranked Alabama and 2nd ranked Georgia are the only undefeated teams in the SEC.

1. Alabama (53)

2. Georgia (9)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. KENTUCKY

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Smith & Wesson coming to Maryville, TN.
Smith & Wesson Maryville relocation raises concerns
Students can now be counted present if they work at home during quarantine
Knox County Board of Education asks court to suspend mask mandate
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Park officials said due to the nature of the attack, trail closures would be put into place...
Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple

Latest News

Former Vol basketball player passes away at age 37
VFL Major Wingate passes away at age 37
TD run at Missouri
Vols rush for 452 yards in 62-24 rout of Missouri
Walter Nolen
FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access Week 7
Auburn forward JT Thor (10) puts up a shot as Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) and Tennessee...
SEC releases Basketball TV Schedule
Tony Vitello
Vitello, Baseball Vols open Fall Ball on Campus