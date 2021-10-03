UK ranked 16th in latest college football AP Top-25 poll

LEXINGTON, Ky (WKYT) – After beating 10th ranked Florida 20-13 at home for the first time since 1986, the Kentucky Wildcats have catapulted into the AP Top 25 and holding strong at number 16.

It is the first time this season the 5-0 Wildcats have been ranked by the AP despite being ranked 23rd in the Coaches’ poll heading into their matchup with Florida.

Kentucky along with top-ranked Alabama and 2nd ranked Georgia are the only undefeated teams in the SEC.

1. Alabama (53)

2. Georgia (9)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. KENTUCKY

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

