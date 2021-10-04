Hooker Named Manning Award Star of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After an historic offensive output that saw the Tennessee offense rattle off 62 points and 683 yards of total offense in a 62-24 rout of Missouri, quarterback Hendon Hooker was named a Manning Award Star of the Week by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Hooker and the Tennessee offense excelled from the jump, marching 57 yards in only 1:17 to score on their first possession. The veteran signal caller found JaVonta Payton on a seam route down the left side and floated a perfect ball to him to kick off a stellar afternoon of football for the Orange and White.

In his third start, the Greensboro, North Carolina, native connected on 15 of his 19 passes, totaling 225 yards and three touchdowns. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive games and has 645 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions since taking over the starting duties against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 18. Hooker is now 2-1 as a starter with Tennessee and the offense has averaged 44.0 points per game and 507.7 yards per game in those three contests.

On top of a strong game passing, Hooker made it happen with his legs, contributing to the third-best rushing attack in a game in school history and best since 1951. The Volunteers posted 458 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. Hooker tallied a season-high 80 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Hooker was also named a College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week on Sunday.

The Vols return to Neyland Stadium for its SEC home opener against South Carolina at noon ET Saturday on ESPN2. UT legend Al Wilson will be honored with his National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute. Wilson will be formally inducted in December. Tickets for the contest are on sale now at AllVols.com.

