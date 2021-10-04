Hundreds of pets blessed at Episcopal School of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many people, pets are part of the family. That’s why the Episcopal School of Knoxville holds a Blessing of the Pets event each year.

“In the Episcopal Church, we have a tradition of blessing pets on the Feast of St. Francis. A lot of other denominations do it as well. So, at school, it’s a great opportunity for kids to bring their dogs, cats, snakes... we had a chicken and some horses. We also have “lovies” for imaginary pets and then pictures of pets that have moved on and died.” Said Rev. Matt Farr.

Students look forward to the event each year, last year it was a drive-thru event. “Everyone is hungry to be together again. So if we could do it safely outside we were glad to do that,” said Rev. Farr.

After the blessing, the kindergarteners loaded up donated pet food to be taken to the Lambs Ministry and FISH pantry.

