“It’s All So Yummy” celebrates serving up 10 years of cheesy treats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “It’s All So Yummy” is celebrating 10 years of making comfort food in East Tennessee.

The cafe’s owner, Kim Wilcox, said it was a long road to reach this milestone.

“Through the course of many career changes, I decided I really need to do something I really love,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox works alongside her daughter Gin Bixby, who serves as kitchen manager. The mother-daughter duo said getting paid to serve up comfort food is a dream come true. Their specialty: gourmet grilled cheeses.

“We have [grilled cheeses] that range from spaghetti to mac and cheese, there’s deviled eggs on some of them,” said Bixby.

“We always have a grilled cheese of the month,” said Wilcox. “Those are usually the most adventurous, unique grilled cheeses that we have.”

Their creativity has landed them on the Cooking Channel twice. It’s an honor they don’t take lightly.

“To have a little bit of a shoutout for the hard work that everybody does here is big. It’s big to me,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox and Bixby said the freedom they have in the kitchen keeps them interested and their customers coming back.

“We think of stuff sometimes on the fly and forget to write stuff down,” said Wilcox. “So if you get a special creation soup one week, it might not be the exact same the next time we make it.”

To celebrate their anniversary, “It’s All So Yummy” is offering an exclusive grilled cheese, never before eaten! The once-in-a-lifetime treat will only be offered Monday, Oct. 4. The first 10 customers to order the treat will get a limited-edition t-shirt.

Wilcox and Bixby said the anniversary is really about thanking the community for its continued support.

When asked about what’s next for the café, Bixby said, “the sky is the limit.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.