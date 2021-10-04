Advertisement

John T. O’Connor Senior Center to host drive-in movie event

Officials with the center said they will be playing ‘Hocus Pocus’.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The John T. O’Connor Senior Center will host a drive-in movie event for Saturday, Oct. 9.

The center said they will be playing ‘Hocus Pocus’ in the parking lot next to the facility.

Senior tickets are $8 and concessions will be sold. This event is benefitting the CAC adult day care, the Daily Living Center.

Officials with the center said there will also be a costume contest with a 25 dollar prize.

Gates for the movie will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at the O’Connor Senior Center on Winona Street in Knoxville.


