Advertisement

Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee

Investigators said he had a long and violent history that included rape, burglary and firearms charges.
Randall Rose mugshots
Randall Rose mugshots(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Randall Rose, who is wanted for first-degree murder and violation of community supervision is believed to be in East Tennessee.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Rose is accused of killing a 70-year-old woman in Jackson, TN Saturday.

Investigators said he has a long and violent history that included rape, burglary and firearms charges.

Rose is described as a 58-year-old white man who is 5-foot-4 with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Investigators stated Rose was known to stay in homeless camps in urban areas. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Contact Jackson-Madison Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
Former Vol basketball player passes away at age 37
VFL Major Wingate passes away at age 37
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Park officials said due to the nature of the attack, trail closures would be put into place...
Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple

Latest News

The YWCA provides free and confidential resources to domestic violence victims (Source: WBRC)
Knoxville YWCA receives $450K federal grant for housing assistance
KUB responding to sewage overflow near Alcoa Highway
Episcopal School of Knoxville
Hundreds of pets blessed at Episcopal School of Knoxville
Use caution this week.
Use caution this week with on and off downpours at times