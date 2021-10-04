Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Randall Rose, who is wanted for first-degree murder and violation of community supervision is believed to be in East Tennessee.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Rose is accused of killing a 70-year-old woman in Jackson, TN Saturday.

Investigators said he has a long and violent history that included rape, burglary and firearms charges.

Rose is described as a 58-year-old white man who is 5-foot-4 with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Investigators stated Rose was known to stay in homeless camps in urban areas. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Contact Jackson-Madison Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477 if you have any information.

