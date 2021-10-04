Knoxville Police searching for man who stole from Dollar Tree, assaulted employee
Officials say the man stole from the store located on Sutherland Avenue.
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole from a Dollar Tree and assaulted an employee.
According to a tweet from KPD, it happened at the Dollar Tree at 3275 Sutherland Avenue.
Police said the man shoplifted from the store and assaulted an employee as he fleed the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the free mobile P3 Tips app.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.
