Knoxville Police searching for man who stole from Dollar Tree, assaulted employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole from a Dollar Tree and assaulted an employee.

According to a tweet from KPD, it happened at the Dollar Tree at 3275 Sutherland Avenue.

Do you recognize this man? Violent Crimes Unit investigators are seeking the identity of the pictured individual, who shoplifted from the Dollar General at 3275 Sutherland Avenue and assaulted an employee as he was fleeing the scene. pic.twitter.com/H2HNIsAYve — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 4, 2021

Police said the man shoplifted from the store and assaulted an employee as he fleed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the free mobile P3 Tips app.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.