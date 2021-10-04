Advertisement

Knoxville YWCA receives $450K federal grant for housing assistance

The grant will come from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, OVW.
The YWCA provides free and confidential resources to domestic violence victims (Source: WBRC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $450,000 grant will soon go to the Young Woman’s Christian Association of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley to support housing assistance for victims of domestic violence.

The grant will come from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), Acting United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III announced.

YWCA’s affordable transitional housing program will benefit from the grant, a spokesperson said.

YWCA’s Safer and Stronger Transitional Housing Program offers transitional housing to victims of domestic violence and their families. Financial education, parenting education and trauma-informed care, including support groups and classes are offered to victims of domestic violence from the housing program, according to a press release.

The federal grant will be one of many that OVW will be allocated in 2021.

“This award is one of many that OVW is distributing in 2021 to support projects that meaningfully address the needs of underserved and marginalized survivors, improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, hold offenders accountable, and build a coordinated community response to violence against women,” a spokesperson said.

The OVW provides federal leadership to reduce violence against women and to administer justice and strengthen services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.

To learn more about the services OVW provides, visit their official website.

To learn more about the Knoxville YCWA, visit their official website.

