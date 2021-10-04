KPD searching for missing Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is looking for 53-year-old David Dareing of Knoxville.

Officials said Dareing left a sober living facility where he was staying at on September 10.

KPD investigators are seeking public assistance to help locate missing David Dareing, 53 of Knoxville, Tennessee. On September 10, it was reported that David left the sober living facility he was staying at in early August. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/BiwdnnNDQJ — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 4, 2021

Dareing reportedly left in his white 2005 Land Rover with Texas tags and was heading towards Richmond, Virginia.

He has not made contact with family members since leaving the facility.

His vehicle was spotted in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Officials said the man could be in either the Knoxville or Virginia area.

He is approximately 6′2 and 190 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information regarding David’s whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile P3 Tips app.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

