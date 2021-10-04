KUB responding to sewage overflow near Alcoa Highway
Officials said they do not have a timeframe for when the issue will be resolved.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board is responding to a sanitary sewage overflow on Kingston Pike at Alcoa Highway, officials said.
As the problem is addressed, one lane and one turning lane will be closed.
Use caution in the area.
