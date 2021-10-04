KUB responding to sewage overflow near Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board is responding to a sanitary sewage overflow on Kingston Pike at Alcoa Highway, officials said.

As the problem is addressed, one lane and one turning lane will be closed.

Officials said they do not have a timeframe for when the issue will be resolved.

Use caution in the area.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.