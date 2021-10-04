“Marathon Maggie” | The ultimate hype woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are not sure who has more endurance, the marathon runners or a woman we are calling Marathon Maggie.

She was watching the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon from Sequoyah Hills Sunday morning.

Through high-fives, positive slogans and a contagious energy, Maggie was the definition of the ultimate hype woman.

Maggie said she hated running but there was something about cheering people on that she loved.

