“Marathon Maggie” | The ultimate hype woman

Maggie said she hated running but there was something about cheering people on that she loved.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are not sure who has more endurance, the marathon runners or a woman we are calling Marathon Maggie.

She was watching the 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon from Sequoyah Hills Sunday morning.

Through high-fives, positive slogans and a contagious energy, Maggie was the definition of the ultimate hype woman.

Maggie said she hated running but there was something about cheering people on that she loved.

The results of the marathon can be found on the WVLT website.

