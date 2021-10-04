Advertisement

Oak Ridge household trash pickup to begin mid-October

The citywide pickup will begin Monday, Oct. 18.
Oak Ridge household trash pickup to begin mid-October

By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The citywide fall household trash pickup program will last for the next four weeks.

The pickup will begin on Monday, Oct. 18.

Household rubbish, old appliances and minor remodeling materials will be picked up.

Residents who wish to participate in the pickup would need to follow certain guidelines:

  • Residents should place all materials near, but not beyond the curb. Keep materials off sidewalks and out of parking areas and gutters.
  • There is a limit of one truckload of material per residence. A truckload is defined as one pickup truck or approximately 3′ high x 4′ wide x 8′ long, approximately 100 cubic feet maximum.
  • Please be advised that Chestnut Ridge Landfill will NOT accept any item that has or had Freon in it, such as, air conditioners, freezers, and refrigerators. Crews will NOT pick up hazardous items, paint, tires, or piles of rubbish that are mixed with brush or leaves.
  • All materials must be in place no later than 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day. Any materials put out after 7:30 a.m. may not be picked up.

The household trash pick-up schedule can be found on the City of Oak Ridge website.

Leaf collection is scheduled to begin on Nov. 29, 2021.

