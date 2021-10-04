Advertisement

On and off downpours create messy week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking multiple soggy days but relief is in the 8-day forecast
Downpours continue Tuesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A soggy pattern sets up this week and those downpours could lead to some high water issues at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, with patchy fog and spotty rain. We’ll cool to around 63 degrees by Tuesday morning as well.

We could see some spotty downpours early Tuesday, but more scattered downpours move in by the afternoon hours when most are getting the kids from school or coming home from work. Highs will only top out to near 72 degrees with more widespread rain moving in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

So we will start out Wednesday on the soggy side but move to more scattered downpours by the afternoon. Wednesday night into Thursday could be another soggy one. Both days are in the mid-70s.

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Overall we could see a general 1-2″+ now through Friday morning. We will continue to monitor the timing for a First Alert due to the soggy weather and the potential for some high water issues.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

