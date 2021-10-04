Advertisement

Ollie’s to host three major hiring events

All three events will offer interviews on the spot.
(Source: Olliesbargainoutlet.com)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ollie’s in Knoxville will host three hiring events on October 5. One national and two recruitment hiring events will occur, according to Ollie’s officials.

Due to the opening of a new store in west Knoxville and only 85 shopping days until Christmas, major recruitment will be underway, a spokesperson said.

The national hiring event will occur on Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ollie’s Knoxville location at 2936 Knoxville Center Drive. The recruitment events will be held on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The recruitment events will be held at Element Hotel at 400 North Peters Rd.

Interested job seekers are encouraged to attend an event, text 33097 to apply, or visit the official Ollie’s website.

