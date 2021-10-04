Advertisement

Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside

Addison King
Addison King(Knox County Sherriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Oct. 2 at approximately 10:00 p.m. for driving under the influence and crashing her vehicle with a 2-year-old inside, according to police reports.

Officers responded to a crash late Saturday on Kodak Road at Fraizer Lane in East Knox County.

Upon arrival, they made contact with Addison King, who had glossy eyes and a strong smell of alcohol on her, investigators said.

After questioning, King told officers she had taken 6-10 shots of Don Julio tequila with the last drink occurring one hour before driving. She was asked to complete a sobriety test in which she failed.

During the investigation, officers said they noticed a 2-year-old in the vehicle. King confirmed he had been in the vehicle with her during the crash.

A car seat was not located in the vehicle upon a search, investigators stated.

King, who did not have a valid driver’s license, was taken into custody.

The child was taken by his grandmother from the scene.

Investigators stated the Department of Children’s Services was contacted.

