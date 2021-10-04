Senior Pet: Misty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is picking Misty as its senior pet for October.

Misty is an 11-year-old Himalayan cat, the Humane Society says she’s “very sweet and loving once she gets to know you, but she will take a few days to make you earn it.”

Misty can be a picky eater so be prepared to try different things, according to the Humane Society.

If you are interested in giving her a forever home, the shelter recommends getting comfortable with regular grooming, but says Misty is pretty laid back and easy to handle during those situations.

Anyone interested in meeting or adopting Misty can visit the Humane Society Tennessee Valley in Knoxville at 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Their phone number is (865) 573-9675.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.