Titans hand Jets first win in OT on Bullock’s miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Associated Press) - Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans.

After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but failed to seal it with a touchdown despite getting down to the 1-yard line, Ryan Tannehill marched the Titans downfield with the help of two fourth-down conversions.

But Bullock was wide of the left upright and sent Robert Saleh to his first win as a head coach.

