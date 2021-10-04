Advertisement

Titans hand Jets first win in OT on Bullock’s miss

Bullock was wide of the left upright and sent Robert Saleh to his first win as a head coach.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by New York Jets cornerback Bryce...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall, left, and defensive end Bryce Huff, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)(Bill Kostroun | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Associated Press) - Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans.

After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but failed to seal it with a touchdown despite getting down to the 1-yard line, Ryan Tannehill marched the Titans downfield with the help of two fourth-down conversions.

But Bullock was wide of the left upright and sent Robert Saleh to his first win as a head coach.

