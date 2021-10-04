Titans hand Jets first win in OT on Bullock’s miss
Bullock was wide of the left upright and sent Robert Saleh to his first win as a head coach.
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Associated Press) - Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder with 15 seconds left to give the New York Jets their first victory, 27-24 over the Tennessee Titans.
After the Jets took the lead in the extra period but failed to seal it with a touchdown despite getting down to the 1-yard line, Ryan Tannehill marched the Titans downfield with the help of two fourth-down conversions.
But Bullock was wide of the left upright and sent Robert Saleh to his first win as a head coach.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.