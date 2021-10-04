Advertisement

Use caution this week with on and off downpours at times

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says a First Alert may be added at times with a soggy pattern.
Use caution this week.
Use caution this week.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re now caught in a pattern of rain and storms moving through at times, leading to a soggy week. This can cause downpours to lead to high water, as the ground is saturated and creeks, streams, and rivers can rise at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is soggy, after a better coverage of our area in rain and storms last night. We have scattered rain, 40% coverage, to kick off the day. We’re starting the day around 65 degrees.

We’ll see some developing showers and storms this afternoon to evening, but it looks to stay at a 40% coverage. We’re topping out around 76 degrees.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, with patchy fog and spotty rain. We’ll cool to around 65 degrees by Tuesday morning as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

A soggy week could lead to issues at times.
A soggy week could lead to issues at times.(WVLT)

Tuesday starts out with a few downpours, but another batch moves into the Valley and Plateau when most are getting kids from school and coming home from work. This is when the coverage of our area jumps up to around 80% getting soaked again. We’ll only top out around 72 degrees in this soggier afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms continue Tuesday night, and pickup in coverage a bit more again Wednesday afternoon. Back to scattered at times Wednesday night through Thursday. Both days are in the mid 70s.

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
Former Vol basketball player passes away at age 37
VFL Major Wingate passes away at age 37
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Park officials said due to the nature of the attack, trail closures would be put into place...
Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court
Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court

Latest News

First Alert Dropped for Monday
First Alert Weather Sunday Evening
Pigeon Forge, TN as seen from The Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center.
Showers and storms continue this evening
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Scattered rain & storms move through Sunday
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Mix of sun & clouds Saturday