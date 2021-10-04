Use caution this week with on and off downpours at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re now caught in a pattern of rain and storms moving through at times, leading to a soggy week. This can cause downpours to lead to high water, as the ground is saturated and creeks, streams, and rivers can rise at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is soggy, after a better coverage of our area in rain and storms last night. We have scattered rain, 40% coverage, to kick off the day. We’re starting the day around 65 degrees.

We’ll see some developing showers and storms this afternoon to evening, but it looks to stay at a 40% coverage. We’re topping out around 76 degrees.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, with patchy fog and spotty rain. We’ll cool to around 65 degrees by Tuesday morning as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

A soggy week could lead to issues at times. (WVLT)

Tuesday starts out with a few downpours, but another batch moves into the Valley and Plateau when most are getting kids from school and coming home from work. This is when the coverage of our area jumps up to around 80% getting soaked again. We’ll only top out around 72 degrees in this soggier afternoon.

Scattered rain and storms continue Tuesday night, and pickup in coverage a bit more again Wednesday afternoon. Back to scattered at times Wednesday night through Thursday. Both days are in the mid 70s.

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.