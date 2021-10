KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If your social media doesn’t seem to be working, you are not alone.

According to Downdetector, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Amazon and Whatsapp users are experiencing issues.

An expected time has not been announced at this time.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 11:44 AM EDT. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 4, 2021

