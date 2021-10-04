What you need to know about the 2021 City of Knoxville Election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 City of Knoxville Regular Election will be held on Nov. 2. Voters will decide on candidates for City Council Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Here is what you need to know.

Important Dates:

August 4, 2021 - First day to request an absentee ballot

October 4, 2021 - Final day to register to vote before election

October 13, 2021 - First day of Early Voting period

October 26, 2021 - Final day to request an absentee ballot

October 28, 2021 - Final day of Early Voting period

November 2, 2021 - Election Day

If an individual is interested in registering to vote as a property qualified, the deadline to do so will be Oct. 4.

Officials said the prospective property qualified voter must be qualified to vote under the laws of and be a resident of the State of Tennessee that owns property that meets certain requirements.

Guidelines regarding property qualified voting are as follows:

The parcel must be a minimum of 4,000 square feet.

The prospective property qualified voter must have owned the property for a minimum of six (6) months.

The prospective property qualified voter’s name must be on the deed.

No more than two (2) individuals shall be entitled to vote on a piece of property regardless of the number of property owners.

Property qualified voters must vote absentee by mail.

All registered voters that live in the City of Knoxville, including residents of the 5th City Council District, are eligible to vote in the City of Knoxville Regular Election.

Individuals can register to vote online at the official Knoxville voting website.

More about who will be on the ballot can be found on the WVLT website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.