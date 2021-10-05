Advertisement

Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321

Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding possible Brian Laundrie sightings on the Appalachian Trail.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT
HAYWOOD CO., N.C. (WVLT) - Multiple calls came in to the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office regarding possible sightings of Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail, according to Haywood County Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes.

“We have received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail,” said Haynes. “We will continue to respond and fully investigate all calls for service related to the nationwide search for Mr. Laundrie within our jurisdiction.”

On September 30, Blount County resident Amanda Smith, claimed she spotted Laundrie on Highway 321 around noon.

“My jaw just literally dropped I said.. that’s Brian. And when I looked at him it looked like he was looking at a phone. Then he looks up at me and I look up at him then he looks down at his phone,” she said.

Smith said that she feels almost certain that who she saw was Laundrie, and after she made eye contact with the man, Smith said the car sped away heading towards the Smoky Mountains.

Laundrie was the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, after her parents couldn’t reach her during her trip with Laundrie.

Her body was discovered on Sept. 19, in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming.

