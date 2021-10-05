Body found on Mount Olive Rd. identified as missing woman Dollie Muncey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body that was found on September 28 on Mount Olive Rd. has been identified as missing 45-year-old Dollie Muncey, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Muncey was reported missing on September 27, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reported her boyfriend was found dead at her home on September 27 from an apparent overdose, though an official cause of death has not been determined.

The death investigation is being conducted by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

