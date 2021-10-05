Advertisement

Bradley County K9 sent home from hospital

By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Bradley County K9 that was shot multiple times in the line of duty and rushed to the hospital, was sent home early Tuesday morning.

K9 Joker was in the ICU for 9 days according to the local animal hospital.

This is a big deal! We are SO glad to see that K9 Joker is continuing to show signs of improvement 🥰 The Choate Family...

Posted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

He was discharged to his partner and returned home to start his journey towards full recovery.

“These moments, right here, are what our team works tirelessly for,” Animal Emergency and Specialty Center of Chattanooga staff said in a Facebook post.

Officers said Joker will heal at home for five to 12 weeks before possibly having more surgery.

The sheriff’s department shared the video and said that they are glad to see Joker continue to show signs of improvement.

