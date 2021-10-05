Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear snacking on pumpkin in Sevier County

There have been several bear sightings in Gatlinburg over the past year.
Gatlinburg, TN.
Gatlinburg, TN.
By WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears are out in Sevier County and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas.

Jeff and Christy Mabe caught this video of a bear snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind and continued walking down the street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

You can read more on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Addison King
Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside
.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Randall Rose mugshots
Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID

Latest News

Tracking rain today
Downpours move through at times today
Two boys from East Tennessee are in the running for the Mullet Championship.
Voting starts today for two Knoxville boys in mullet championship
Main Street in Sevierville closed due to water main break
Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people...
Crews working to improve popular trails at Big South Fork