Advertisement

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite.

An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair.

The filmmakers figured the drone was gone for good, but lo and behold, it was found two weeks later when it washed ashore.

The mangled drone was peppered with bite marks, but the amazing video survived.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Addison King
Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside
.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Randall Rose mugshots
Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot
Life-saving blood supplies are dangerously low and the organization blames a surge in COVID-19...
Red Cross asks for blood donations as COVID surge depletes supplies
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
Grades will only be based on what the student knows and not include outside factors like...
Middle school eliminates ‘F’ from grading scale to encourage learning, not failure
Life-saving blood supplies are dangerously low and the organization blames a surge in COVID-19...
Red Cross asks for blood donations as COVID surge depletes supplies