Crews working to improve popular trails at Big South Fork

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Crews have begun working on two projects in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area along the border of Tennessee and Kentucky.

A statement from the National Park Service says crews are making improvements to the trail tread, repairing drainage and repainting signs at Station Camp Creek Trail in Tennessee. That project should be completed by mid-November.

Officials say similar improvements are being made at Yahoo Falls Trail in Kentucky. That project will also include improvements to overlook structures, and is expected to be completed by spring.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)