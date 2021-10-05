Advertisement

Crews working to improve popular trails at Big South Fork

Two trail improvements have begun along the border of Tennessee and Kentucky
Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people...
Images may show wildlife, plant life, natural landscapes, historic areas, weather, or people interacting with nature at the park.(National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Crews have begun working on two projects in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area along the border of Tennessee and Kentucky.

A statement from the National Park Service says crews are making improvements to the trail tread, repairing drainage and repainting signs at Station Camp Creek Trail in Tennessee. That project should be completed by mid-November.

Officials say similar improvements are being made at Yahoo Falls Trail in Kentucky. That project will also include improvements to overlook structures, and is expected to be completed by spring.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Addison King
Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside
.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Randall Rose mugshots
Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID

Latest News

In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Transportation Security Administration agents process...
Record number of guns found at Memphis airport this year
Tracking rain today
Downpours move through at times today
Tracking rounds of rain
Your Forecast: Tracking rounds of rain
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321