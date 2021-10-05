Advertisement

Director of Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon says he has COVID-19

Race Director Jason Altman said he found out he tested positive on Sunday.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon released a statement that one of the race organizers tested positive for COVID-19.

“A race official on Sunday, Oct. 3, learned of a previous COVID-19 exposure, left the race and tested positive. Direct contacts have been notified,” officials said in the statement.

Race Director Jason Altman confirmed with WVLT News that he was at the finish line when he found out family members had the virus.

He said he left the race immediately to take a home test, and found out he had the virus.

Altman said he is fully vaccinated and wore a mask during indoor events, but not for outside events, including the race.

Altman shared he was not in contact with his family once they showed symptoms or were tested.

He said, in hindsight, he wished he had worn a mask until results from his family came back in.

Altman said he has attempted to contact individuals with whom he had close contact with.

The marathon continued its reign as the largest competitive road race in East Tennessee. This year marked its 17th year and hosted more than 3,700 registrants over all of the events.

We reached out to the Knoxville Track Club to find out if they were notified of Altman’s diagnosis but have not yet heard back.

