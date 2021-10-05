Downpours move through at times today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re monitoring each round of rain with a First Alert the risk of high water and ponding on roads at times. We’re on track for this to taper off in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with patchy fog, and scattered rain and isolated storms moving up from the South. We’re starting the day in the low to mid 60s, but some more cooling to the upper 50s the further north you live in our area.

Tuesday has a 40% coverage increasing to a 60% coverage in rain and isolated storms. The peak coverage is in the afternoon to early evening hours, so don’t forget the rain gear. We’re topping out around 72 degrees, so cooler again in this rain.

Tonight starts out with scattered rain, but it spreads out to an 80% coverage by the morning. We’ll drop to around 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

So we will start out Wednesday on the soggy side, with an 80% coverage. This looks to flow through most of the morning to early afternoon, then breaking up late afternoon to evening. The high will be around 74 degrees.

Thursday continues with batches of rain, but some more thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon to evening. The high will be around 75 degrees.

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Overall we could see a general 1 to 2 inches of rain, but isolated 3 or more inches is possible by the end of the week. We will continue to monitor the rainfall rates for a First Alert.

