Fatal plane crash in North Carolina

ANDREWS. N.C. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Oct. 3, a private single-engine aircraft crashed into a mountainside just north of Andrews, North Carolina, according to a post from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the single-engine Beechcraft B35 departed from the Western Carolina Regional Airport shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Minutes after takeoff Atlanta air control received a signal from the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter.

The search for the missing aircraft and its occupants continued throughout the night and into the afternoon hours on Oct. 4. The search crews were comprised of members of the USFS, NC National Guard, NCSHP, Valleytown Fire Department, Cherokee County EMS, Cherokee County EMA, Cherokee County Emergency Communications, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers were able to find the wreckage on Tuesday and confirmed both occupants have died in the crash. Officials have not released their identities at this time.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office extends our prayers for the family and wishes to express our sincere gratitude to all those who were involved in bringing this to a conclusion.

