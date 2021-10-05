Advertisement

Fatal plane crash in North Carolina

Officials say two occupants in the plane loss their lives.
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina(AP)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS. N.C. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Oct. 3, a private single-engine aircraft crashed into a mountainside just north of Andrews, North Carolina, according to a post from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the single-engine Beechcraft B35 departed from the Western Carolina Regional Airport shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Minutes after takeoff Atlanta air control received a signal from the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter.

The search for the missing aircraft and its occupants continued throughout the night and into the afternoon hours on Oct. 4. The search crews were comprised of members of the USFS, NC National Guard, NCSHP, Valleytown Fire Department, Cherokee County EMS, Cherokee County EMA, Cherokee County Emergency Communications, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers were able to find the wreckage on Tuesday and confirmed both occupants have died in the crash. Officials have not released their identities at this time.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office extends our prayers for the family and wishes to express our sincere gratitude to all those who were involved in bringing this to a conclusion.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Addison King
Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside
.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Randall Rose mugshots
Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID

Latest News

Rick Barnes golf tournament raises record amount for Emerald Youth
Rick Barnes golf tournament raises record amount for Emerald Youth
Tracking rain today
Downpours move through at times today
Students learn at South Knoxville Elementary
Knox County Schools staff face consequences for not following mask mandate
Caught on camera: Bear snacking on pumpkin in Sevier County
Caught on camera: Bear snacking on pumpkin in Sevier County