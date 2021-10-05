Advertisement

FBI searching for Morristown bank robbery suspect

FBI special agents and Morristown Police Department officers are searching for the person responsible for a bank robbery on Tuesday morning.
FBI searching for Morristown bank robbery suspect.
FBI searching for Morristown bank robbery suspect.(FBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - FBI special agents and Morristown Police Department officers are searching for the suspect responsible for a credit union robbery at Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union at 5327 Winners Circle Road in Morristown on Tuesday morning.

“At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the suspect entered the credit union and approached the tellers, handed them a note, and demanded money,” FBI officials said. “The tellers complied with the demands. It is believed the suspect fled the credit union in a newer-model, small Ford SUV.”

Witnesses told police that the suspect is a white male with medium build, in his late 20′s to early 30′s and was wearing a long-sleeve shirt, a white construction hard hat, dark-colored pants, a yellow reflector vest, brown shoes and a dark-colored face mask.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are urged to call the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online, or by contacting your local police.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Addison King
Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside
.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID
Randall Rose mugshots
Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee

Latest News

Washburn School moves online for the rest of the week
Washburn School moves online for the rest of the week
KPD officers searching for missing 45-year-old Dollie Muncey
Body found on Mount Olive Rd. identified as missing woman Dollie Muncey
’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month
’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month
Making Strides of Knoxville walk
Making Strides of Knoxville walk set for Oct. 17