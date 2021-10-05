FBI searching for Morristown bank robbery suspect.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - FBI special agents and Morristown Police Department officers are searching for the suspect responsible for a credit union robbery at Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union at 5327 Winners Circle Road in Morristown on Tuesday morning.

“At approximately 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the suspect entered the credit union and approached the tellers, handed them a note, and demanded money,” FBI officials said. “The tellers complied with the demands. It is believed the suspect fled the credit union in a newer-model, small Ford SUV.”

Witnesses told police that the suspect is a white male with medium build, in his late 20′s to early 30′s and was wearing a long-sleeve shirt, a white construction hard hat, dark-colored pants, a yellow reflector vest, brown shoes and a dark-colored face mask.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are urged to call the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, submit a tip online, or by contacting your local police.

