Advertisement

Fourth annual Veteran’s Heritage Ridge Run to take place next weekend

The race hope to raise money for the construction, upkeep and support of the Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park.
Fourth annual Veteran’s Heritage Ridge Run to take place next weekend
Fourth annual Veteran’s Heritage Ridge Run to take place next weekend((Source: Pexels))
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth annual Veteran’s Heritage Ridge Run has been scheduled.

The race will be on October 16, at 9:00 a.m.

The race will start at the Lincoln Park Technology Trade Center at 535 Chickamauga Avenue Knoxville, TN 37917.

There will be a 5k, 10k rucksack run, and a 1 mile Fun Walk for community members to take part in.

The race hope to raise money for the construction, upkeep and support of the Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park.

Rucksack runners will carry a rucksack with 10 pounds of food to bring awareness to the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily due to carrying the burdens of PTSD. The food will be donated to Second Harvest.

Jr. ROTC will compete among themselves and against other High School Jr. ROTC teams.

Running teams are encouraged to enter as teams as well.

If you are interested in signing up or want to learn more can go to their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Addison King
Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside
.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Randall Rose mugshots
Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID

Latest News

Soggy weather likely Wednesday
Widespread downpours likely the next few days
Veteran’s Day Parade scheduled in Crossville
Veteran’s Day Parade scheduled in Crossville
New Tennessee Tag
Gov. Lee unveils new license plate design picked by Tennesseans
Rick Barnes golf tournament raises record amount for Emerald Youth
Rick Barnes golf tournament raises record amount for Emerald Youth