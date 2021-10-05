Fourth annual Veteran’s Heritage Ridge Run to take place next weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth annual Veteran’s Heritage Ridge Run has been scheduled.

The race will be on October 16, at 9:00 a.m.

The race will start at the Lincoln Park Technology Trade Center at 535 Chickamauga Avenue Knoxville, TN 37917.

There will be a 5k, 10k rucksack run, and a 1 mile Fun Walk for community members to take part in.

The race hope to raise money for the construction, upkeep and support of the Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park.

Rucksack runners will carry a rucksack with 10 pounds of food to bring awareness to the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily due to carrying the burdens of PTSD. The food will be donated to Second Harvest.

Jr. ROTC will compete among themselves and against other High School Jr. ROTC teams.

Running teams are encouraged to enter as teams as well.

If you are interested in signing up or want to learn more can go to their website.

