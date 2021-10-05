KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the state’s next standard license plate chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote.

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans (Tennessee Governor's Office)

Over 300,000 Tennesseans cast a vote, with 42 percent voting for the winning design.

The winning design is blue with a Tennessee shaped outline on the top of the tag along with “The Volunteer State” on top. The center of the tag features the three stars of Tennessee and the phrase “In God We Trust”.

“In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

New plates will be available online and in-person beginning January 3, 2021 as residents complete their annual tag renewal. Up to 100,000 plates per week will be produced to meet initial inventory demands.

This new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.